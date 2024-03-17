New Airforce Commander Assumes Duty

THE new Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede officially assumed his duties this Friday with a pledge to keep the AFZ wings above the sky.

Air Marshal Nzvede officially assumed his duties after the retirement of Air Marshal Elson Moyo early this month.

Soon after the conferment of the new badge to Air Marshal Nzvede at ZDF Headquarters in Harare, the delegation proceeded to Manyame AFZ base parade square for the handover-takeover of Command.

In his speech, outgoing AFZ Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo called for the AFZ to embrace continuity.

In his acceptance speech, the incoming AFZ Commander Air Marshal Nzvede pledged to continue supporting the national Vision.

“As I take Command of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, I am cognisant that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has set in motion a development agenda, the National Development Strategy One (NDS1), which is set to improve the status of the nation to become an upper-middle income economy by the year 2030.

Realising that, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces has a role to play in the attainment of this Vision, the President has prioritised the modernisation of the Forces.

“To this end, I unreservedly pledge my commitment to ensure that the Air Force of Zimbabwe will continue to play its part, under the wise leadership of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Force, in creating a peaceful environment that is conducive for the attainment of the nation’s development goals.”

Chief witnessing officer and Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Philip Valerio Sibanda implored the incoming Commander AFZ to work hard for the good of the nation.

“We want to thank Air Marshal Elson Moyo for modernising the AFZ and we are calling for the new Commander to maintain continuity.”

The Air Force of Zimbabwe is also contributing towards the attainment of Vision 2030 by joining hands with other security apparatus to curb illegal activities at the country’s ports of entry.

