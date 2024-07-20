Grisly Murder Shocks Masvingo Community

ZRP

Police in Masvingo are currently investigating a tragic incident involving the death of an unidentified adult female.

The incident occurred at Clovelly Mountain on July 17, 2024, and has sent shockwaves through the local community.

The victim was discovered lifeless, with severe head injuries.

Police have taken the body to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, where it awaits a post-mortem examination to determine further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

The ZRP is urging anyone with information about this incident to come forward and report to the nearest Police Station.

