POTRAZ Cancels Wicknell’s Starlink Exclusive Contract by President Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – In a dramatic turn of events, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has revoked the exclusive rights previously granted to Wicknell Chivayo’s IMC Communications to operate Starlink services in Zimbabwe. This comes amidst an internal power struggle within ZANU-PF, with various political elites and their close associates vying for a share of the lucrative Starlink “cake.”

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa initially announced the licensing of Starlink in Zimbabwe, he declared:

“I’m pleased to announce that I have approved the licensing of Starlink by POTRAZ to provide advanced internet and related digital processing services in Zimbabwe through its sole and exclusive local partner, IMC Communications (Pvt) Ltd.”

However, this exclusive right has now been rescinded. The ZANU-PF propaganda outlet, The Herald, reported that POTRAZ has clarified that no entity holds exclusive rights to provide Starlink services in the country. This development has left IMC Communications, owned by Chivayo, reeling from the abrupt policy reversal.

According to insiders, this move is a result of intense lobbying by other powerful political actors within ZANU-PF who also seek to benefit from the introduction of Starlink services. President Mnangagwa’s initial announcement appears to have been a promise given to IMC, but it has now been overturned due to pressure from various influential figures close to the President.

The Herald reported that POTRAZ’s statement explicitly mentioned, “nobody has exclusive rights,” effectively pulling the rug out from under IMC Communications, which had recently appointed communications veteran and former ZOL CEO, Danny Marandure, to lead the company following the initial licensing announcement.

This new POTRAZ directive means that existing internet service providers in Zimbabwe can now negotiate deals with Starlink, allowing them to provide the necessary hardware and services locally. This shift opens up the market to increased competition and potentially better services for consumers.

The political ramifications of this decision are significant, highlighting the ongoing power struggles within ZANU-PF and the influence of elite networks on key economic decisions. The revocation of IMC’s exclusive rights reflects the complex dynamics at play, where economic interests intersect with political maneuvering.

This controversy is further compounded by recent leaked chats and audios implicating Chivayo in potential financing of terrorism aimed at removing the elected government of President Mnangagwa. These disclosures, if proven true, could legally unseat Mnangagwa without any violence. Chivayo has issued conflicting statements about these leaks, initially denying their authenticity but later admitting they were from his Instagram account.

Chivayo’s public statements have added to the intrigue. On one hand, he claimed the messages were fabrications by fake accounts and artificial intelligence. Yet, he simultaneously acknowledged that the leaked messages, which included interactions with wives of prominent men and discussions about lavish gifts, were genuine.

As Chivayo attempts to navigate the fallout from both the revocation of Starlink rights and the damaging leaks, the broader implications for Zimbabwe’s political and economic landscape remain uncertain. The role of POTRAZ, the influence of political elites, and the potential legal repercussions for President Mnangagwa are all under intense scrutiny as this story continues to unfold.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...