Why Is Jacob Mudenda Showing Off A Dark-Glassed Bodyguard at Parliamentary Meeting Like A Military Coup Removing ED?

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | The last time Jacob Mudenda appeared like this was on 17 Nov 2017 when the President has been violently overthrown- In a surprising display, Speaker of Parliament Hon. Advocate J.F.N. Mudenda appeared at a parliamentary meeting on Saturday accompanied by a fearsome bodyguard wearing dark sunglasses. This unusual choice of security detail raised questions about the intentions and message behind such a public display of protection.

Jacob Mudenda on Saturday afternoon

During his keynote address, Mudenda spoke to the Committee about the significant responsibilities they face, emphasizing the vital role of the mining sector in Zimbabwe’s economy. “In that context, your Committee should not be oblivious of the fact that the mining sector is estimated to contribute 8% towards our national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while creating over 45,000 formal jobs and informal employment opportunities for approximately one million artisanal and small-scale miners. Furthermore, the mining sector accounts for 60% of the country’s export receipts. For this reason, your Committee is enjoined to collaborate with the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in ensuring that innovative mining strategies are employed in order to upscale the mining productivity which should enable Zimbabwe to attain greater heights of economic prosperity,” he opined.

However, the presence of the dark-glassed bodyguard overshadowed Mudenda’s important message. Why did Mudenda feel the need to showcase such a fearsome protector during a parliamentary meeting? Was it a statement about the gravity of the issues at hand, or a sign of underlying threats and tensions within the political landscape? The bodyguard’s intimidating presence added an unexpected layer of drama and intrigue to an otherwise routine parliamentary address.

As Mudenda discussed the economic potential and challenges of the mining sector, the visual of his dark-glassed bodyguard seemed to speak volumes, leaving many to wonder about the deeper implications of this conspicuous security measure.

Mudenda’s posture comes at a time when all eyewear are on him, during this time when there are open calls for Emmerson Mnangagwa to be removed as he has already served his two terms in office since 2017. Mudenda is the one mandated by the constitution to remove the President by reading his resignation letter as he did on the late Robert Mugabe during the Nov 2017 coup.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...