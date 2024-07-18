Hichilema Snubs Mnangagwa

By Business Reporter-The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, has snubbed a summit hosted by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, opting instead to send his Tourism Minister, Rodney Sikumba, to represent him.

The Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (TFCA) Summit, which is currently ongoing in Harare, is also being attended by the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi.

Nyusi arrived at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this morning for the meeting.

Hichilema’s decision to avoid the Harare summit may stem from the deteriorating diplomatic ties between Harare and Lusaka. Recently, while in Russia, Mnangagwa accused Hichilema of posing a regional security risk due to his associations with the United States and other Western governments.

This accusation prompted Lusaka to summon Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Zambia, Charity Charamba, seeking an explanation for Mnangagwa’s comments.

The background to this animosity traces back to the historically tense relations between the two leaders, exacerbated by differing political alignments and external influences.

Mnangagwa, who has faced widespread criticism for his governance and human rights record, has often taken a confrontational stance towards Western nations, contrasting with Hichilema’s more open and collaborative approach with these countries.

The ZIMOZA TFCA event follows the Kavango Transfrontier Conservation Area summit held in Zambia recently.

The ZIMOZA TFCA is a significant step towards regional conservation efforts, despite the diplomatic friction overshadowing the summit.

