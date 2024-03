Chamisa Spotted In Chivi

By Staff Reporter- Charismatic opposition leader Nelson Chamisa this weekend attended the funeral of senior citizen Mbuya Petronella Mukwende in Chivi.

Posting on his X account Sunday, Chamisa said:

Laying to rest our Mother and a great Citizen, the late Petronella Mukwende, 80 years. She was a community leader, church leader, social worker and citizens mobilizer. Women are the pillars of society. RIP Gogo Mukwende.

IN CHIVI…Laying to rest our Mother and a great Citizen, the late Petronella Mukwende, 80 years. She was a community leader, church leader, social worker and citizens mobilizer. Women are the pillars of society. RIP Gogo Mukwende. pic.twitter.com/23oIAZ5Bqk — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 17, 2024

