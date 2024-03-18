Chamisa Makes Another Public Appearance

By Staff Reporter – Nelson Chamisa, widely regarded as the nation’s most trusted political figure and a charismatic opposition leader, was prominently seen over the weekend attending the funeral of esteemed senior citizen, Mbuya Petronella Mukwende, in Chivi.

This marks Chamisa’s second public appearance since his departure from the CCC, which was infiltrated by Zanu PF elements in January.

Last month, Chamisa garnered attention for his visit to the Namibian embassy, where he paid his respects following the passing of the late Namibian President, Hage Geingob.

Taking to his social media platform, X, on Sunday, Chamisa shared his thoughts, stating:

“Laying to rest our Mother and a great Citizen, the late Petronella Mukwende, aged 80. She was a community leader, church leader, social worker, and citizens’ mobilizer. Women are the pillars of society. RIP Gogo Mukwende.”

IN CHIVI…Laying to rest our Mother and a great Citizen, the late Petronella Mukwende, 80 years. She was a community leader, church leader, social worker and citizens mobilizer. Women are the pillars of society. RIP Gogo Mukwende. pic.twitter.com/23oIAZ5Bqk — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) March 17, 2024

