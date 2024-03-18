Dark Weekend as Another Tragic Crash Claims Five Lives

By Our Correspondent-Zimbabwe plunged into mourning over the weekend following two separate accidents that left a total of 14 individuals dead.

The first incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Beitbridge, where tragedy struck involving two buses.

Reports indicate that the accident was triggered by the reckless pursuit of one of the buses by a vehicle belonging to Ferets, a group notorious for its terror activities.

The collision resulted in the loss of nine lives, with an additional 39 individuals sustaining injuries in the harrowing ordeal.

The somber weekend continued with another fatal crash occurring along the Harare-Bulawayo Road on the same day.

Five passengers lost their lives in the collision, which took place at the 191-kilometre mark.

Involved in the tragic accident were a Homan Sino truck and a Toyota Aqua vehicle.

The incident unfolded around 3 PM on Friday, March 15, compounding the nation’s grief.

