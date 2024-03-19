Close Stand Alone Liquor Stores I Residential Areas, Says Harare Mayor

By A Correspondent| Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume has welcomed the government move to ban stand-alone liquor store in the Central Business District of Harare saying it should be extended to residential areas.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Mafume said the proliferation of liquor stores has contributed to the drug menace and moral decay in society.

“This is a welcome development .The measure needs to extend to the residential areas.The many liquor stores have contributed to the drug menace and moral decay,” said Mafume.

An anti-drug abuse campaign and lobby group the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in Zimbabwe (SAAPA ZW) recently commended government move saying the move is a significant step toward promoting public health and safety.

In a statement SAAPA ZW urged government to collaborate with various stakeholders to create a safer and healthier environment for all citizens.

“SAAPA ZW stands ready to collaborate with relevant government agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to develop and implement evidence-based alcohol policies. Our collective efforts can create a safer and healthier environment for all Zimbabweans,” said SAAPA ZW.

