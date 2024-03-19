Cops Invade SA Football Association Offices

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed concerns about the image of the South African football after law enforcers, Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, raided SAFA House last week.

The Hawks raided the FA’s headquarters as part of an investigation into allegations that Jordaan spent over R1 million of the association’s money for personal gain and without following proper procurement processes.

The developments have caught the attention of Caf who have demanded a report from Safa as they are looking into the allegations.

A statement by CAF said: “The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) is concerned about the respect and image of football in South Africa, following the raid by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit on the South African Football Association (“SAFA”) Headquarters.

“CAF is looking into this matter based on and in accordance with the CAF and FIFA Statutes and Regulations and has requested SAFA to provide CAF with a Report, indicating that SAFA and its President, Dr Danny Jordaan at no stage and under no circumstances, violated or breached the CAF and FIFA Statutes and Regulations.

“Whilst the allegations made by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit are serious, in line with international legal principles and jurisprudence, SAFA and Dr Danny Jordaan are presumed to be innocent until an appropriate Judicial Body concludes otherwise.

“CAF has also requested SAFA to provide it with any other information or facts which SAFA and Dr Danny Jordaan would like to bring to the attention of CAF.”

