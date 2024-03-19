Mukuruva Extends Stay At American Club

Spread the love

Tatenda Mkuruva has extended his stay at Michigan Stars after the club retained him for the upcoming season.

Mkuruva, 28, has been at the third tier side since 2019 following his departure Zambian side BuildCon.

The Zimbabwean’s last contract expired at the end of last season and his new deal will see him remain at the club for another season.

Announcing the contract extension, Michigan said: “Tatenda Mkuruva is back for another season with the Michigan Stars. Welcome back!”

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...