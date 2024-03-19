ZimEye
Was it ethical for your law firm to accept both money and agency from the Qoki victims when you know well the owner of Qoki is your own publicist Jimmy Chasafara (and colleague Sithule Tshuma) for 10 years? And any reason why you delayed to distance yourself from Qoki when you…
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 19, 2024
Was it ethical for your law firm to accept both money and agency from the Qoki victims when you know well the owner of Qoki is your own publicist Jimmy Chasafara (and colleague Sithule Tshuma) for 10 years? And any reason why you delayed to distance yourself from Qoki when you…