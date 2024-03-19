Zanu PF Proxy Claims Ownership of Blue Colour

Tinashe Sambiri

In a bizarre turn of events, another Zanu PF proxy has stepped forward, claiming ownership of the color blue in what appears to be a desperate attempt to thwart Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s burgeoning political movement.

The assertion comes as Chamisa’s Blue movement gains momentum, posing a significant challenge to the ruling party’s dominance.

The controversy erupted when Zanu PF hardliners, identified as Varakashi, took to Facebook to announce their stance. According to their post, Dr. Blessing Blessing Kasiyamhuru, President of the Zimbabwe People’s Party (ZIPP), filed an urgent chamber application to prevent Nelson Chamisa from utilizing the color blue.

The application contends that blue has been a registered trademark of ZIPP since 2016, and Chamisa’s adoption of the hue is deemed an infringement intended to confuse ZIPP supporters.”

This is a blatant attempt to stifle political opposition and suppress the growing influence of Advocate Chamisa’s movement,” remarked a political analyst who preferred to remain anonymous.

“Color symbolism holds significant power in politics, and Zanu PF’s claim over blue exemplifies their desperation to maintain control.”

In response to the allegations, Chamisa’s camp has denounced the move as a ludicrous attempt to monopolize a color. “The Blue movement is not about a color; it’s about a vision for a better Zimbabwe,” stated a spokesperson for Chamisa.

“We will not be deterred by such petty tactics aimed at undermining our message of hope and change.”

Legal experts have expressed skepticism regarding the validity of ZIPP’s claim over the color blue.

“While it’s possible to trademark colors in certain contexts, such as specific product branding, extending ownership to a political party is highly dubious,” remarked a legal scholar.

“Moreover, enforcing such a claim would pose significant challenges, especially in the realm of political discourse.”

The incident underscores the intensifying battle for political relevance in Zimbabwe, where opposition movements are increasingly challenging the hegemony of Zanu PF. Chamisa’s Blue movement, characterized by its youthful energy and progressive agenda, has struck a chord with disillusioned voters seeking an alternative to the status quo.

“The attempt to monopolize a color reflects the broader authoritarian tendencies within Zimbabwe’s political landscape,” noted a human rights activist.

“It highlights the lengths to which those in power will go to suppress dissent and maintain their grip on power.”

As the legal battle over the ownership of blue unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved in Zimbabwe’s political arena.

Whether Chamisa’s movement can overcome this latest obstacle remains to be seen.

However, one thing is clear: the struggle for political freedom and democracy in Zimbabwe will persist, regardless of attempts to silence dissenting voices.

