Police Disrupt Anti-Mnangagwa War Vets Meeting

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The police in Bulawayo have banned a meeting organised by a group of war veterans who are opposed to President Emerson Mnangagwa’s life presidential plans.

The meeting, which had been scheduled for last Friday, March 15, was halted by the police, who cited concerns that the gathering could disrupt party unity.

Led by Andrease Mathibela, the ZNLWVA has historically been aligned with ZANU PF but is now perceived as a dissenting voice against Mnangagwa’s leadership aspirations.

Following the ban on their meeting, Mathibela held a press conference where he vehemently denounced the notion of “dynastic rule” in Zimbabwe.

He warned against the erosion of constitutional provisions, emphasizing the importance of upholding the limits on presidential terms as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

While there is growing support within Zanu PF for Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, legal obstacles loom large.

Constitutional provisions explicitly disqualify individuals who have already served two presidential terms from seeking re-election.

Moreover, any attempt to amend the Constitution to circumvent these restrictions would not apply to Mnangagwa during his current tenure, as clarified by legal precedents.

Mnangagwa’s presidency, marked by controversy since his election in 2018, faces renewed scrutiny amid the debate over term limits. With his second term set to expire in 2028, the nation watches closely as the battle between political ambition and constitutional integrity unfolds.

-The Standard

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...