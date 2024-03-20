University Of Zimbabwe Pays US$2.50 To Lecturers

By Staff Reporter – The University of Zimbabwe has recently drawn criticism for its meagre compensation of US$2.50 per hour offered to Adjunct Lecturers within the Law Faculty.

Adjunct Lecturers who recently transitioned from part-time roles to permanent positions within the institution have been dismayed by the university’s latest remuneration policy.

This announcement came through a memorandum dated March 13, 2024, titled “Remuneration of Adjunct Lecturers,” addressed to the Deans of Faculties and Chairpersons of Departments by Thulani Sheila Makamure.

The esteemed institution is facing an exodus of lecturers due to its failure to improve their working conditions adequately.

In an excerpt from the memo, it states:

“The Vice Chancellor has approved a blended remuneration system for Adjunct Lecturers effective March 9, 2024. Adjunct Lecturers, formerly known as Part-Time Lecturers, will now receive their salaries in both local currency and United States dollars, split evenly at a rate of two dollars and fifty cents ($2.50) per hour for the latter, while the former remains unchanged.”

This arrangement entails that half of their earnings will be in Zimbabwean dollars and the other half in US dollars, capped at sixty (60) hours per month. Henceforth, claim forms for Adjunct Lecturers must indicate amounts in both currencies.

Fadzayi Mahere, a prominent lawyer and former Member of Parliament, expressed grave concerns about the impact of such low remuneration on teaching quality at the university.

In her statement, she highlighted the absurdity of expecting competent academic staff to work for such a paltry wage.

However, Jonathan Moyo, a former ZANU PF politburo member in exile, offered a different interpretation, suggesting that the letter had been misconstrued. Moyo clarified that the memo pertained specifically to part-time teaching staff, now referred to as “Adjunct Lecturers,” and not full-time, permanent faculty members.

Moyo emphasised that the US$2.50 per hour rate applies only to the foreign currency component for part-time lecturers and stressed that teaching hours are limited due to their part-time status.

He argued that part-time lecturers often have commitments elsewhere and engage in teaching for various reasons beyond monetary gain.

The university’s decision continues to spark debate, reflecting broader concerns about fair compensation and working conditions for academic staff in Zimbabwe.

