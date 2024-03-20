War Vets Turn Against, Oppose His Re-Election

By Political Reporter- A group of members of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) in Bulawayo are challenging fervent supporters within Zanu PF who advocate for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his presidency indefinitely.

The contentious issue arose when certain factions within Zanu PF proposed amending the Constitution to remove the presidential term limit, effectively paving the way for Mnangagwa to rule indefinitely.

However, this move faced resistance from some quarters, particularly the war veterans’ association.

On Friday, March 15, police intervened to halt a planned meeting of the ZNLWVA in Bulawayo, citing concerns that the gathering could disrupt party unity.

Led by Andrease Mathibela, the ZNLWVA has historically been aligned with ZANU PF but is now perceived as a dissenting voice against Mnangagwa’s leadership aspirations.

Following the ban on their meeting, Mathibela held a press conference where he vehemently denounced the notion of “dynastic rule” in Zimbabwe. He warned against the erosion of constitutional provisions, emphasizing the importance of upholding the limits on presidential terms as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

While there is growing support within Zanu PF for Mnangagwa’s bid for a third term, legal obstacles loom large. Constitutional provisions explicitly disqualify individuals who have already served two presidential terms from seeking re-election.

Moreover, any attempt to amend the Constitution to circumvent these restrictions would not apply to Mnangagwa during his current tenure, as clarified by legal precedents.

Mnangagwa’s presidency, marked by controversy since his election in 2018, faces renewed scrutiny amid the debate over term limits. With his second term set to expire in 2028, the nation watches closely as the battle between political ambition and constitutional integrity unfolds.

-The Standard

