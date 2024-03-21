Chigumba Declares Russian Polls Free And Fair

By A Correspondent

In a move that has sparked contrasting reactions, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) recently declared the 2024 Presidential Elections in the Russian Federation to be free, fair, and credible.

Led by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba, the delegation commended the Russian people for their peaceful participation in the electoral process and lauded the Central Election Commission (CEC) for its efficient and professional management.

The announcement comes amidst ongoing scrutiny and criticism of ZEC’s conduct of elections within Zimbabwe.

Following the 2023 polls, which saw Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party secure victory, Chigumba has faced widespread condemnation and accusations of electoral malpractice, including rigging the elections in favor of the incumbent president and his party.

The apparent dissonance between ZEC’s assessment of the Russian elections and the criticisms leveled against its handling of domestic polls has sparked debate and raised questions about the commission’s credibility and impartiality.

On one hand, supporters of ZEC argue that its evaluation of the Russian elections demonstrates a commitment to upholding international standards of democracy and electoral integrity.

They contend that the commission’s willingness to acknowledge free and fair elections abroad reflects a dedication to impartiality and professionalism.

Moreover, proponents of ZEC point to the positive feedback from the delegation regarding the peaceful conduct and efficient management of the Russian polls as evidence of progress and competence within the commission.

However, critics remain skeptical, citing what they perceive as a glaring inconsistency between ZEC’s assessment of foreign elections and its handling of domestic electoral processes.

They argue that Chigumba’s endorsement of the Russian elections undermines the credibility of her role as chairperson and fuels suspicions of bias and partiality within the commission.

Furthermore, opponents of ZEC point to the widespread allegations of electoral irregularities and manipulation during Zimbabwe’s 2023 elections as evidence of systemic flaws within the commission.

They argue that until these issues are addressed and accountability is upheld, ZEC’s credibility will continue to be called into question both domestically and internationally.

The contrasting views surrounding ZEC’s assessment of the Russian polls underscore broader concerns about electoral governance and democratic principles in Zimbabwe.

As the commission navigates criticism and scrutiny at home, its actions on the international stage are likely to be closely monitored, further shaping perceptions of its credibility and impartiality.

Ultimately, the declaration of the Russian elections as free and fair by ZEC highlights the complex intersection of politics, governance, and perception, underscoring the need for transparent and accountable electoral processes both within Zimbabwe and abroad.

