Hopewell's Full Speech: Chamisa Doesn't Want To Be Accountable, But I Won't Account For The £50,000 I'm Accused Of Stealing To Buy My 1st Home in 1996…And Chamisa Would Have Destroyed Country If He'd Won 2023.

The activist, Hopewell Chin’ono (HC) conducted a nation address in a spaces discussion on Sunday the 25th of February 2024, that was hosted by a colleague of his based in the United Kingdom better known as Uncle Ged(GB), and who runs by the name Gerald Belts. The session lasted over six hours as Chinono announced some very strong and sometimes totally contradictory statements while saying among other things that:

1. Zim politicians, Nelson Chamisa, Robert Mugabe, Emmerson Mnangagwa do not want to be accountable. Regarding his own issues, he said people shouldn’t ask him (Chinono) to account for the GBP50,000 loan he got from a UK dealership in 1996 to buy his first home. He said it is nonsensical for people to expect him to name the dealership he alleges made him property rich.

2. He said Nelson Chamisa is a product of the military who advised Tsvangirai to appoint him in Thokozani Khupe’s stead… Evidence of him (Chin’ono) advising the military minister VP Chiwenga to descend on Chamisa/Civil Society since 2019 comprises fake audios.

3. He said Nelson Chamisa would have destroyed the country if he’d won 2023 elections… He denied advising the Ministry Of Defence to destroy Nelson Chamisa’s party, saying he did not advise the military minister/head VP Chiwenga to ‘destroy the civil society’ – that is, to descend on Chamisa/Civil Society since 2019.

The following was his full talk:

HC: Thank you very much, uncle Ged and thank you very much to everyone who is on this space , those that are here anonymously I welcome you too. I think it is important for me to start by saying that this conversation that I am having with you today is a National conversation I want to talk about the state of our national politics. It’s not an opportunity for me as a journalist to attack anyone, it is not an opportunity for me as a journalist to bash anyone, but the work of a Journalist is to reflect on what is happening in your country and some of the reflections you might not like them, but that is the nature of our work as (a Journalist), and that is the nature of human beings as well that we don’t have to agree on everything, but we don’t have to be disagreeable by this by being disagreeable. I mean that we don’t have to descend into calling each other names, insults and so forth. So what I’m going to be saying is based on how I see things. I would like to start by saying that where we are today was formed by history, so we cannot avoid the history the political history of our country because it is what has given birth to what where we are today.

We are a country in dire straits. We are a country that is broken both from the citizen side and also the state’s side; some might say I won’t be pushing it to say we are a failed state because we can’t provide healthcare for our citizens. We can’t provide good schools for our citizens we can’t provide decent roads for our citizens we can’t provide clean drinking water for our citizens. We can’t provide decent roads for our citizens even the pensioners are not getting paid.

Whatever they’re getting is very minimal and if you look at how they have webbed so hard for the past 40 years I’ve got a very good friend of mine who died Tuesday. Years ago, Professor Kahari we owe him all his money, was wiped out by old mutual. The country is not working at all. And otherwise, but our crisis in Zimbabwe manifests itself through economics.

The politics is bad but it manifests itself through economics and what I have always said is that the crisis in Zimbabwe can be based or best described as the crisis of corrupt government because all our problems they find route in state corruption, whether it is hospitals if it is council, whether it is roads, whether it’s basic things like water it’s all finds its roots in corruption so we have a corruption problem in Zimbabwe which is sponsored by politics and it manifests itself through economics which is why we have the highest inflation rate in the world, which is why our local currency lost 95% of its strength in the past 12 months and it affects ordinary people in the streets, and it is these ordinary people in the streets that are more concerned than the political elite or the business elite, so when I speak in my every day runs or whether it is tweet or Facebook or Instagram my heart is with the poor people that goes other people I care about, and those are the people that are bearing the brunt of the political crisis in Zimbabwe all these other people, including the political, elite and so forth do not suffer.

The indignity that our people are suffering so when we defend politicians whether it is Zanu PF or opposition politicians, we must remind we must be reminded that the people that we should be actually be caring about the poor people and not spending our time boot licking, political elites.

So I want to start from the late 90s or mid 90s I want to use myself as an example of the people that were around me that saw that things were not going to work. One of my relatives was very higher up in Govt in the 90s, when I finished, journalism school, said to me, you get out of the country that was in 1994 and I said why? Because at that time I was making money and I thought things were hunky dory, but errm, she had the foresight that I did have as a young man. I was 21 years old when I left Zimbabwe for Britain in 1994, and I understood what he meant when I got to Britain because the opportunities that were available for me and many others that were in Britain and I have seen some couple of guys that were me in Britain with me in the 1990s they can allude to the fact that you could just walk in the bank into a bank and apply for loan.

A lot of Zimbabweans went into truck business; a lot of Zimbabwe that were in England went into trucks borrowing money. I remember going to Coventry Peter Ndlovu was popular that time. Because I think there was a trucking company that he had good relations with; and a lot of people would say, oh, I’m going to see Peter I want to buy trucks and some people became millionaires through that; opportunities which were not necessarily available to people that were back home.

We saw our moment at different times. I saw it in 1994, some saw it in 2000, some 2008 and so forth. So in 1997, the currency collapsed; in 1998, In 1999, we went into the DRC and we were spending over $1 million a day fighting the DRC war. The spoils of that war were supposed to come to the Zimbabwean people, the gold, the diamonds, but they were pocketed into private pockets of Zanu PF elites and military elites, so the war became purposeless to the ordinary citizens because state machinery was used and state funds were used, but the returns from that war went into private pockets, and that is when the World Bank and the IMF disengaged from Zimbabwe dealing with Zimbabwe, because the Robert Gabriel Mugabe government did not want to release the figures that reflected what it was spending in the Congo and contrary to what some people say, sanctions were not imposed in relation to the World Bank and IMF in 2001, they were a, Zimbabwe pulled out, Mugabe pulled out because he did not want to be accountable, a trait that we see in our politics and a trait that needs to end if we are going to get somewhere. So the opposition is formed in 1999, I remember the NCA which gave birth to the MDC: Brian Kagoro contested against Morgan Tsvangirai, Morgan Tsvangirai won, and then he became president of MDC and errrm, in 2002, when they realised that the MDC was a potent force after it managed to mobilise against the constitutional Reform Process document in 2000, the military became involved in a blatant way. In the past it was involved from the back, but it was now at the front when general Zvinavashe announced that they would not salute anybody who did not take part in the liberation struggle.

I must say that, although they were saying that Morgan Tsvangirai, who was in Zanu PF, was a ZANU PF cadre before all this. In fact, he worked hand in glove with Albert Mugabe, who was a Trade Unionist and Mugabe’s half brother, and so most of this elderly generation, older generation, their roots were in Zanu PF, but they were dissatisfied with the rule of Zanu PF, and most of them became the opposition that gave birth to everything that we got to know about in the past 24 years . Errr in 2005, it’s an important milestone, or rather not milestone, but it’s an important point an aberration for the opposition because that is when the first split of the opposition happened and this split it’s about Professor Welshman Ncube who was secretary general; vice president Sibanda and involved, David Coltart, Trudy Stevenson and many others; aaah, they left because the constitution of the opposition had been violated; the president of the opposition, Morgan Tsvangirai had refused to adhere to the vote results of the national executive council.

They were voting whether they should participate in the senatorial elections: the other side said yes, the other side said no. The no side was represented by Morgan Tsvangirai. The yes side is the one that eventually left with Professor Welshman Ncube and others; the constitution had been violated; at this point, we then realised that Zimbabweans are not actually different. They are the same when the constitution is violated. They don’t care as long as it is their favourite who has violated the constitution when the constitution is violated by someone they don’t like they bring a constitutional issue when the constitution is violated by someone they like they say no it’s okay we can move on we can it doesn’t matter up to that day for many of you who were young at that time you see arguments advanced, but you still supporting the Morgan Tsvangirai’s failure to adhere to the constitution, but to some of us, we said, but if you are constitutionalists, if you say you are fighting to change the constitution of Zimbabwe because you’re fighting because to make sure that Govt to the question if you can violate your constitution when you’re opposing what can stop you from violating your own constitution like the way Zanu PF is doing, but anyway, needless to say they moved on the other one became MDC the other one MDC Morgan Chirara they became political parties with sentence and then we moved to 2007 in March, Morgan Tsvangirai was beaten badly, and this gave life to the opposition, because at this point in time, the opposition was now being perceived, as weak, they were being perceived to be out of touch and regional leaders were not taking them seriously until Zanu PF does what he does best to create an own goal.

They beat up Morgan Tsvangirai badly; it was splashed around the world and it changed the dynamics of politics. We were now heading into the 2008 elections which took place in March 2008 button in Zanu PF. There were also problems -they were fighting each other. There was general Mujuru, who was fighting pushing for Robert Mugabe’s retirement, and Robert Mugabe was pushing back, Mugabe won that battle against General Mujuru at the Goromonzi , Conference or Congress I can’t remember, but anyway he won that battle and they went into an election.

And of course we know that Mavambo was formed by General Mujuru, who was the backer of Mavambo. Robert Mugabe lost the election as we came to know later, when he had a Freudian slip, he exposed himself, and it is on tape then in 2008, something happened, which I’ve never seen it happened, reported and I want to say Zanu PF has always been adapt at using counter intelligence using people so what they do when they used counterintelligence they will go to an opposition, political leader and and they will give information to somebody this person will then give you nine stories about what’s happening and these nine stories will be correct, but they will be of no relevance at all so you may just be told that old man someone is going to be fired. I just decided to tell you so Morgan Tsvangirai; I became attached to these people because he thought that they are my young man, and one of them was Wicknell Chivayo with Chivayo was the one who went to Tsvangirai and said, old man, he was to be killed, take this money and run away, but what had happened is that the state Zanu PF machinery was afraid that if Morgan Tsvangirai had stayed in the country, people would’ve mobilised around him, rejected what ZEC was trying to do with the results and and go to the streets and just make the country ungovernable because, for the first time, Robert Mugabe had lost, and he had accepted that he had lost, but he had played around with the numbers to say that I’ve not lost enough, for me to become president, so Morgan Tsvangirai, against the advice of so many people people like Ibbo Mandaza were saying that you can’t go, but he was now saying I’ve got my young man who told me that they want to kill me and he went against the advice.

When Morgan Tsvangirai came back, we got an exclusive at that time, I was an journalist with ITV news covering Zimbabwe and other countries, and I got an exclusive to fly with Morgan Tsvangirai back for the first time, coming back to form a Govt, but to finish off the talks and to formalise them under president Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, and so I flew to South Africa at the instance of, at the instigation of my boss Tim Singleton who is now the head of news at Sky News.

And I got to South Africa and Morgan Tsvangirai at that time was very good friends, and being assisted by Strive Masiyiwa, who at the time owned the daily news, and of course, owned Econet as well, and I remember when we were flying out with Jameson Timba flew into OR Tambo, and we met him in the diplomatic lounge, and he said old man they want to kill me. At least he is alive to confirm this story, and I was amazed

Because I could see that counterintelligence had been used they had been infiltrated, and they were given information such that the main pillars around Morgan Tsvangirai, Jameson Timba and….(sic) at that time are afraid and they are put on the run so that the system can do what it wants to do and anyway we had a GNU. The basis of this GNU was to make sure that there is reforms; reforms that had created the crisis that we had, but unfortunately our colleagues in the opposition went into government and they did not focus on the main or rather core business of the GNU which was reforms.

They became obsessed with power. I remember when it was in 2012, I flew into Barcelona to interview Cherie Blair, Tony Blair’s wife for the film that I was making with an American Director and I did not realise that Morgan Tsvangirai was going to be at the same event as a key note speaker with Cherie Blair, and he saw me in the hotel in the hotel lobby and said young man, what are you doing here? Come here; and he instructed Jameson Timba, who was minister in his office to say he must come to my dinner, and I went to the dinner, and we had a discussion, a private discussion.

It was private because it was in confidence, but what I observed was that they had been sucked into the false belief that they were now in charge that they now had power, state power, but I believe that Robert Mugabe did this deliberately to give them a false sense of hope that things were going to be changed while and ZANU went to the underground and start planning. And this is what Zanu PF actually did. It ran a parallel Govt where it was getting money from Chiadzwa, the 15 thousand that Bob talked about, and Biti was being deprived, although he managed to steer the ship away from the rot, but the econom didn’t grow; the economy was stabilised; they were able to start. I remember that time I was able to take money out of my new Barclays Bank ATM and life became fairly stable, not too great for the ordinary people, but it became relatively stable but anyway we were headed into the 2013 elections.

The reforms that were the only specific reforms that it taken at that time was the constitution which was passed in 2013 February, but the rest had not been done and the region was worried about it and specifically President Jacob Nzuma, who has been and was the only president in the region who has been such a close friend of ZIMBABWE, including assisting them they were too. it was him, and there was PRESIDENT, of Bwanya, who couldn’t do much material, but under President Zuma and President Zuma Zimbabweans got the permits, but with the president, he said we are doing this to give you papers, and the Maputo Summit that took place was the last summit before the election, and President Zuma mentioned that without reforms you are done, don’t take part in elections without reforms and Prime Minister Tsvangirai didn’t listen to this advice and I remember Mrs Zulu who was a government minister in the South African government was so insisting that there must be a boycott if there are no reforms, and she really supported Zimbabwe to appoint that Robert Mugabe called her as Street Woman, a prostitute. I think some of you remember that that is how much the Jacob Zuma government tried to help us, but we couldn’t help ourselves, and in that year 2013, Prime Minister Tsvangirai said no, one of my lieutenants Nelson Chamisa told me that there’s a prophecy that I’m going to win this election, I’ve received a crown into State House; I should go into the elections, we will win them regardless of whether they are reforms, but as we all know the opposition lost but up to now they don’t know how 2013 was right then the next stage was what was then called renewal senior members in the MDC like to die like Elton Mangoma, they came up and said no, you have let us into an election which we were not supposed to go into.

We have lost; you should now give us a timetable of, and of course MorganTsvangirai didn’t take that lightly and you know they had to leave. Tendai, and Elton was beaten badly and blood and they left; that was the second split, but the split was not as significant as the first one, because the first one, the other guys came from, most of them came from Matebeleand, so there was an ethnic aspect, to it, so it was actually damaging to the opposition. Much less the Tendai Biti one it was not based on ethnicity. It was based on values people saying we need to do this and that there was no ethnic component. Whereas the 2005 was so difficult because there was an ethnic component to it, if these guys had come together in 2008 reconciled as they wanted to, things would’ve been much tougher for the Zanu PF government. You see, rigging is very easy when it involves a political party

without a lot of people who are heavyweights it is very easy as I shall explain later; so fast forward we go to 2014 when the MDC had its constitution; popular Nelson Chamisa was running for Sec General. He was rigged by Morgan Tsvangirai,

Morgan Tsvangirai pushed for Mwonzora. For the secretary General, I think Nelson Chamisa had 9 provinces out of 10 but he was worried to get out of it and Morgan Tsvangirai did accept privately to a lot of people that he did it. The issue was that there are people around me who were saying that this young man has become power hungry; that’s why we had to take that action, but I have mentioned that action because that is when the seed of Mwonzora was planted. The Secretary General could have been Nelson Chamisa. We don’t have the benefit of knowing what could have happened and then in 20 I think it was 2015 if not 2016 MorganTsvangirai was approached by elements of the military, it’s important to mention that the opposition were always had elements of the military, which it talks to, and I’ve always argued to them that these people are managing you as opposed to helping you, but anyway, the opposition was approached. Morgan Tsvangirai was approached – one of the people that he spoke to is still alive, General Rugeje.

They were advised that well, we are not saying that you are going to die, but your political party is a very important institution in Zimbabwe. Although we are on the other side; but we care about what happens to your party if you die; it means that this Ndebele woman is going to take over. We cannot have a situation where this woman takes over, so you need to take care of your stuff. So the advice was given; some of the things are going to be for books but advice was given and he appointed Nelson Chamisa he appointed Mudzuri and there were factions.

And some of the factions said that the way you are now running the party you are now doing it among yourselves, as the Karangas. You yourself are a Karanga, and he said no, that is not it. We are trying to manage there is a situation that I need to manage and anyway Morgan

Tsvangirai became very ill as we all know he died in 2018, February 14; there was confusion because the constitution said that Thokozani Khupe Is the one who is supposed to take over because she was elected at Congress the other two were illegally appointed, and Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri. So, when Nelson Chamisa took over because he was the popular figure in the party and some of us at the time; I remember having a conversation with Nelson Chamisa. This one is not confidential. I remember saying to him does not happen for people to take overpower after six months. In my view. If I were you, I would actually let Thokozani Khupe go to the polls, and she will lose, because these men are not going to give up power after six months. Nelson understood this because Nelson had been the conduit between the Zanu PF side, and the Morgan side, leading up to the Kule. The MDC was involved in the Khupe. They failed to agree on how they were going to share the spoils. And that is how they ended up, not being included, but they were part of the coup starting from 2015, to 2016, they were when these discussions were taking place. They were part of it, and this is one of the things that infuriate me because we are meant to believe that we are the coup stars, we celebrated the coup, and yet the opposition political movement was part of the coup before we even knew about the coup ourselves, they were part of it. But there is so much deceit in Zimbabwean politics, that people want to pretend . In fact, the lawyer Who got the coup to be declared legal was Thabani Mpofu in court. But all these things are sort of pushed aside, because they they are inconvenient truths, but that’s the truth. If we are going to have a nation that can build itself on the basis of the truth, we need to tell the truth for what it was regardless of how unpalatable that truth my be.

I regret myself, and I apologised at the time For supporting the coup because I thought that that there was going to be a break, and in fact, thousands of people went into the streets, not because the coup as such but because they were so fed up of Mugabe and they thought that anything that can bring relief to Zimbabwe should be welcome; the coup for it to be successful the opposition had to take part. In fact the motion for the impeachment, the impeachment to remove Mugabe was moved by the opposition, so I think it is disingenuous ingenuous for the opposition or opposition supporters to pretend as if this did not happen; but these are the facts and this is what happened. But anyway, the election happened, we know what happened, we know that our compatriots were killed, we realised that no, this is no a new dispensation.

This is the same old dispensation what has changed is the driver the truck remains the same the system remains the same and for me as a journalist I have learnt that contrary to my previous perception before the coup that even if Mnangagwa is removed, the system is what needs to be removed, Not just an individual. But anyway, Mwonzora and Madam Khupe did what they did and the party headquarters of the opposition was taken and all that stuff.

Now fast forward to 2021, December we were having conversations a lot of my conversations are in confidence, So I can’t share them but the ones that I can share that have been made public by the other people that were in these conversations are the ones that I’m going to share so one of these conversations that was made Public was made by Nelson himself is the fact that people like myself and Dr, Alex Magaisa are the ones that pushed him to say you need to form a new political party. Nelson did not want to form a new political party. He wanted people to run as independence or to go in as MDC and we said you can’t, because the quote has made a ruling and they were just take these things away from you, and he confirmed these things at Dr Alex Magaisa‘s funeral or rather memorial so the party is formed.

All this stuff is happening. It starts off as a party where everyone was the way they were in the previous party. People are being called vice president people are being called secretary general then somewhere along the line things changed and the thing that changed was changed without consultation to others. They were just told that this is what it is so this and some of us knew ahead of time because we had been briefed as Journalist because we were told that this is the situation because you were tweet a lot of journalists encountered this. They would write an article and then they would get a phone call to say you can’t you can’t refer to so so as vice president, our party does not have a VP. We only have a president.

So that was the undoing in my view, and I am happy to be pushed back on this one by others who have better ideas, but that was the undoing of the opposition as it headed towards 2023 because you now had a very strong opposition, but which was now being undone by all these internal fights. You are no longer the secretary General. I remember someone was told on Twitter that our party does not have a secretary general; We don’t have this so it became a party that is about one person and one thing I can say publicly is I remember I did speak to Nelson Chamisa and I said, no my friend you know you need to work with everyone else, I can’t share what he told me because it was in confidence, but I want to put it on record that I told him that you can’t do what you’re doing it is damaging to the party. And I sold this, I will give a few examples when The gentleman who was killed in, I think his surname was Ncube. He was killed in Kwekwe. I fundraised the money, the money that was used to bury the gentleman, but through that fundraising I then realised that not having the leadership structures that we needed it. It was each time that I assisted the opposition. I did it publicly, and I declared that I am doing this because I am fighting corrupt.

I am not doing this because I’m a member of the opposition but I’m doing this as a Zimbabwean citizen and each time we fund raised money there was a fight because there was no structured leadership. In fact, some of the money would disappear, and then I would then call Nelson Chamisa to say Mr President, this is what has happened, can you fix this thing; and then I reminded I think it was around 2022, around August September I reminded him that the problem we are facing now is that we have to keep coming to you for everything, errrm, I should be going to David Coltart, I was meeting a lot of Zimbabweans in London; in America, who were saying to me Mkoma Hope, we want to donate; how do we donate and I said I can’t take your money and I remember going on Twitter saying that I’m in America. Many people were offering me money. Please don’t offer me money I will not take any money your money needs to go to the party that you want to support, and this again I realised that the failure to have structures because Coltart was no longer the Treasurer General, there was no treasurer, so if you had to deal with anything and anyone you had to go to the President and I think it was unhealthy. It was an unhealthy situation and I think it contributed to whatever made the opposition fail to be successful. I am one person who likes not to focus much on what Zanu PF does on the opposition, because Zanu PF does what is expected of it to do. I don’t care what Zanu PF does because I know that Zanu PF is going to rig elections.

Any sensible person knows that ZANU PF is going to rig elections.

………………………..……………

-Hopewell Chin’ono refusal to be accountable

Hopewell Chin’ono refuses to account over the name of the company that he says gave him a £50,000 sportscar loan in 1996 which he says made him rich enabling him to purchase his first ever immovable property.

HC: Politics has been so toxic. It has been so toxic that brothers and sisters hate each other and yet they are fighting the same animal. You know, eeeh. And and and, I have shared my frustration with my relationship with Professor Brilliant with Zhangazha. I have said to Zhangazha, you know, Brilliant is errm, we belong to the same Institute, eeeh, Tutu fellowship, Africa leadership institute. We went to Oxford together at different times.

We need to relate. We are Zimbabweans we might differ on certain things you know, we should never, we should never fight each other to the point where we belittle each other where we insult each other we are brothers at the end of the day you know, it is just like back home in the rural areas we can, we can sit on the fire and disagree, to support different parties. But, we shouldn’t get to a point where we can’t engage with each other.

GB: Right. And also, I have received so many questions I am not realising now I have received so many questions.

HC: No, no, please please, these questions, I’m ready to answer them. We don’t do this every day.

GB: Let me, I want to acknowledge the people that I have added, I will come to you Gari. There’s a question here that says ask when he last spoke with Chamisa was it way before the leaked audios that is one question and then another one is saying.

Hopewell Chinono(HC): I want to address the issue of the audio, which Simba-Chikanza of ZimEye keeps bringing out. That is, that that.

GB: On top of that is there is the question of the safe houses as well, reported that you reported to Chiwenga, you know, if you can put that together.

Hopewell Chin’ono (HC) Yes, yes yes, that question that’s a ghost account of Simba-Chikanza asking you and I am happy to answer, it let me answer it. Aah, the first question is that Simba knows very well that those audios were doctored. Ah. They don’t represent a conversation that happened; but the most important thing is that I think I hope I will be able to look for it, but anyway, what Simba keeps posting that I exposed people it’s a lie. The what happened was that I was taken to have a conversation in 2018 which I publicly talked about. In that conversation there was the British ambassador, the EUAmbassador, a Congolese businessman called Kala Mpinga, vice president Chiwenga, and then we were taken to the president of the country, Emmerson Mnangagwa. It had nothing with all this bullshit that Simba posts about. Simba has gone to a point of asking me to account for a car that I drove 30 years ago, LAUGH LAUGH LAUGH, I assume that people have common sense you know. Eeh. And and and, and, so, in that regard I was never going to answer all this nonsense uncle Ged, but, you know if you ask me to account, eeh for a car that I pot, bought 30 years ago because you hate me so much, you don’t like me you know, you hate me so much. Eeh I have more money in my current account than all those figures that he talks about and that money I can account for it, so I think it’s very petty as Zimbabweans to really, you know, imagine if I get into an argument with Kuda Musasiwa over something else, and then I start asking him to account for a car that he bought 30 years ago.

I start asking him to account for a house. You know I’ve been asked to account for my house more than 1000 times ago, more than a thousand times I mean, not ago, eeh, the British embassy has had to issue a public statement that I am not a fugitive from justice but that is how petty Zimbabweans are. Erin, I will post it right away.

Just use freedom of information to get the information you need, we all know Hopewell lived in Slough and was involved in credit card fraud, he can only fool those who are gullible isu zvigogodera haana nyaya, he isn't what he says he is, put @ITV to the task — Flight Lieutenant Tashinga Pswarayi MP (@TashingaPswara1) February 28, 2024

The British embassy has had to issue a statement to say “Hopewell Chinono is not a fugitive from justice in Britain,” but in a country that has no single working radiotherapy machine that has no clean drinking water that has no decent roads, that has no pensions for its pensioners, every day Simba-Chikanza tweets about the sports car that I drove and he lies about how I am a fugitive from justice and all that it’s a shame; it’s a shame because it shows the rest of the world; I want to tell you Uncle Ged, I want to tell you about how this is so shameful. I was invited for coffee, aah in PARKTOWN NORTH in Johannesburg by Geoff, who is the correspondent of the Canadian Globe, aaah in Johannesburg and he said to me, you know, aah, let’s have drinks, aah, Jeff York and he said to me this guy drink keeps writing about you. What’s going on? Is everything okay but this is how the rest of the world sees us, as a people. You know, you are chasing after a 52 year old guy and you asking him to account for how he bought a house for 60,000 in Chisipite. You’re chasing after a 52 year old guy and you’re asking him to account how he bought a Toyota Supra in 1996 and today is 2024. I have never worked for Govt. I don’t earn public funds. I have never stolen anything from the state but a whole supposedly website spends two years chasing after a guy asking him; what if I tell you that I have £3 million in my account today, that I have worked for that I can account for that has been paid into that account by British institutions like ITV news that I have worked for and you’re asking me about £50,000 when I have £3 million in my account; when I live in a 4 million eh, eh Rand house in Johannesburg; when I live in a US$600,000 house in Harare and the whole struggle is reduced to talking about how a man bought a car worth US$50,000 or pounds 30 years ago ; It just shows how petty we are. It shows how.

GB: But, eh, why don’t you engage him in that aspect in a conversation?

HC: no no no no I’m never going to do that uncle Ged.

GB: because we are now being caught in a crossfire no no I think what we need to do. I think

GB: what we need to do so we host both of you?

HC: no no no no I think what we need to do a sensible people is to focus on sensitive sensible issues. If we start degenerating into, into these stupid things, then there is no reason why foreigners have to respect us because if we can’t respect ourselves, why do we expect strangers to respect us?

GB: right, so on that issue your clarification when it comes to those issues that he has raised…?

HC: No there is no clarification. I just said, I just said things in passing. I don’t owe that guy anything, as I said to you, I am not a public figure. I have more money than he talks about. I have no obligation to tell anyone how I have earned that money I have never worked for Govt. I’ve worked my whole life for private media. You know who I have worked for. If you think that what I have I didn’t earn it to go to ITV news. Those are my employers. Those are the people that were paying me money if you think that I did not earn what I have got like I live in a nice house and I don’t deserve it go to ITV news. Those are my employers, they say it publicly that they employed me. Why should, I mean, your grandmother stays in the rural areas and she doesn’t even have a pension, she doesn’t even have medication, and you want to know how I bought a car 30 years ago, come here on Uncle GED, let’s move on.

GB: LAUGH LAUGH LAUGH. Others will be saying isn’t it that a crime does not expire, Apologies, but it is hard; but anyway there is also a question here

HC:I think there’s a guy called Tino. The Village Boy I had blocked him. I have unblocked him.

GB: I think he wanted to ask something no no no he was here. He has actually asked a question, so in the spirit of unblocking people which is quite good. Okay there is there is a question here it is being said it is being asked. Are you going to apologise to Nelson Chamisa privately or publicly and move onto build a greater Zimbabwe?

HC: I have no reason to apologise to my brother Nelson because everything I said was based on facts, and eeeh, what that person needs to do is to come and say to me what you said about Nelson or about CCC on this particular instance is wrong and here are the facts.

I have no reason to apologise to politicians. I never apologise to politicians. Nelson Chamisa and all the other politicians and I talk to all of them. Today today today, eeh, eeh, I went to have my haircut and and the person who told me where I could get my hair cut was Saviour Kasukuwere I am in Johannesburg at the moment. And, and and I talk to all of them and I don’t hide that.

I talk to Saviour Kasukuwere, I talk to Welshman , I talk to Nelson Chamisa, I talk to Nkosana Moyo. Nkosana Moyo has been to my home in Zimbabwe , has been to my home in Johannesburg. These are my brothers these are my sisters.

I was speaking to Tadini’s president, Valerio, she sent a message to say I owe her a response. I speak to everyone these are Zimbabweans. You know we should not intimidate each other by saying, don’t talk to so and so, don’t talk to so-and-so because our resolutions only come from all of us to put together. This idea, politicians lie to you.

They say don’t talk to someone so but they talk to so, so I know it so President Nelson Chamisa will never say to me. Don’t talk to so and so but because he is the guy who told me to talk to everybody. So why shouldn’t I talk to? If you come to South Africa you see President Raposa talking to Julius Malema you will see him talking to Hellen Ziller. You will see him talk to Steenhuisen. Why shouldn’t I not to talk to my brothers and sisters? I will talk to Tadini. I will talk to Makomborero. I will talk to Nelson. I will talk to even to ED. I will talk to him, I have no problem. You see, our lack. I think we need to introduce politics as a subject at high school, so that people understand what it involves. If you go to ENGLAND today, this animosity does not exist. Yeah you know and Zanu PF has allowed people to hate each other and do things but what you don’t know is that these people at night they do things together….

