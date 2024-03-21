Where Is Free Education For All? MP Challenges Mnangagwa Minister

By A Correspondent

The Member of the National Assembly for Kuwadzana, Hon Johnson Matambo, has urged the government to adopt more flexible measures enabling parents to afford examination fees for their children.

Hon Matambo raised his concerns during a parliamentary session following the response from the leader of government business, Ziyambi Ziyambi, regarding the stringent examination registration conditions.

“Where is the promised free education for all initiative announced by the President in 2019 and reiterated in 2022? The government must take action to support candidates facing financial challenges in meeting examination fees,” Hon Matambo questioned.

He further stated, “Minister Ziyambi’s response was not satisfactory, as the Speaker of Parliament pointed out that my query should have been framed as a question.”

During the parliamentary session, concerns were expressed about candidates’ inability to register for Grade 7, Ordinary Level, and Advanced Level public examinations due to financial constraints, with particular emphasis on the impractical deadline for registration imposed on parents.

Responding on behalf of the absent Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr. Torerayi Moyo, Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi asserted that parents had been provided with adequate time to secure examination fees for their children.

“Parents have had sufficient time to gather examination fees for their children.

The timing of examinations is well-known to all,” stated Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi.

