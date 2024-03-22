Chamisa Celebrates 1.3 Million Milestone

By A Correspondent| Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa is celebrating a new milestone after his X account reached 1.3 million followers which is the highest by any Zimbabwean

Posting o X, Chamisa said his numbers are organic meaning he did not pay or promote his account to gain followers as has become the norm with prominent politicians and celebrities.

CONGRATULATIONS! We’re now a 1,3 milion strong. And it’s organic! Thank you family for your enduring support. You are the wind in my sails. You are special! All Glory be to #Godisinit #OnePeople Blessed Friday!

