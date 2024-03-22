Former Highlanders Goalkeeper Dies

Former Highlanders keeper Takunda TK Mutanga has died.

Details of Mutanga’s death are still sketchy but the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe confirmed the development.

Mutanga started his senior career at Bantu Rovers before moving to Highlanders in 2015.

He was signed as one of the backup keepers and didn’t saw much game time.

The goalie lasted just six months at Bosso after going AWOL before his contract was terminated. He played just one league match.

Mutanga also suffered off-field troubles following his arrest for drug possession in 2019.

