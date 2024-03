Killer Buses’ Licenses Suspended

Government has suspended operating licenses of two bus companies, Swaymo Enterprises Pvt Ltd trading as Bluecircle and Wipeco Investments (Pvt) Ltd trading as City Bus, which were involved in a fatal accident along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway on the 16th of March 2024 for not being compliant with the country’s regulations on road traffic and safety management.

The two buses collided and killed 11 people near Beitbridge last week.

More to follow…

