Sport
Young Warriors Coach Speaks On Defeat
22 March 2024

Young Warriors coach Simon Marange believes his charges played well despite losing to Malawi in the opening game of the four-nations invitational tournament.

Malawi beat Zimbabwe 3-2 at the Silver Stadium, in a contest the hosts largely dominated and got their goals from Madalitso Safuli and an Emmanuel Savel brace, while the lively Denzel Mapuwa grabbed a brace for the visitors.

Speaking after the game, Marange showered praise on his charges, saying they gave a good account of themselves despite the fact that for most them, it was the first time representing the country.

“For a start, I think we put on a good performance. For most players, it’s the first time playing in the national team —90% of the squad, so I think they gave a good account,” Marange said.

“We controlled most of the game, we lost the game on transition moments. The two goals that came in on a quick time, they were transition moments where we lost a bit of shape while we had the ball and they were able to punish us,” he added.

Soccer24 News