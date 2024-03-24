Warriors Stun Chipolopolo

Interim Warriors coach Norman has hailed his charges’ fighting spirit after they came back from two goals down to beat Zambia and progress to the final of the four-nations tournament in Malawi.

Zimbabwe struggled in the early stages of the game and saw themselves trailing 2-0 in the 23rd minute, courtesy of goals from Stopilla Sunzu and Clatous Chama.

But Mapeza’s troops fought back and restored parity through goals by Macauley Bonne and Walter Musona.

Speaking to journalists after the game, Mapeza was naturally happy with his charges’ fighting spirit.

“They (Zambia) scored two early goals, and it was just lack of concentration on our part,” said the gaffer.

“But credit to the boys, they kept believing in themselves, we crawled back and scored two goals.

“In the second half, I think we were the better team. I also think we could have won the game in normal time because we got a lot of set piece opportunities.

“But at the end of the day, I will give credit to my boys, they worked so hard. Look, this is a team we assembled some few days ago, so well-done to the boys,” added Mapeza.

The Warriors will play either Kenya or Malawi in the final on Wednesday.

