Local Community and Authorities Clash with Bruce Chiyangwa Over Wetland Development In Sherwood

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a contentious standoff between local authorities and Bruce Chiyangwa, son of business tycoon Phillip Chiyangwa, tensions have risen over the proposed development of a residential area within Sherwood, Mabelreign wetland.

Chiyangwa’s ambitious plans have encountered multiple roadblocks, starting with the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) halting his initial construction attempts due to potential adverse effects on the delicate ecosystem.

A spokesperson from EMA stated, “Our primary concern is the preservation of the diverse flora and fauna in this area, which could be significantly compromised by such development.”

Undeterred, Chiyangwa persisted with his endeavors, only to face another setback when the Harare City Council issued a definitive stop order against any further development activities within the vicinity. However, despite these explicit directives, Chiyangwa has persisted with land clearance activities, indicating a blatant disregard for regulatory authority.

Expressing dismay over Chiyangwa’s actions, local residents and the Wetlands Trust have voiced their concerns, highlighting the potential ramifications for the surrounding community and environment.

“We are deeply troubled by Mr. Chiyangwa’s blatant disregard for the well-being of our community and the natural environment,” remarked one resident, echoing the sentiments of many.

In response to these developments, authorities have reiterated their commitment to upholding environmental regulations and ensuring the preservation of wetland areas.

“We will not tolerate any activities that jeopardize the ecological balance of our wetlands,” affirmed a representative from the Harare City Council who preferred anonymity.

Efforts to get in touch with Chiyangwa hit a snag as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...