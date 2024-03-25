Tshabangu Hands Over CCC To Mnangagwa

By Political Reporter- The self-imposed secretary-general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, has surrendered the party’s leadership to Zanu PF.

The unexpected announcement took place during the commissioning of the Pupu memorial site monument in Lupane by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, where Tshabangu met with the head of state.

Addressing the media present at the event, Tshabangu, also serving as the CCC senator for Matabeleland North Province, stated the party’s intention to align itself with initiatives deemed to be in the national interest.

He emphasised the significance of the memorial site, citing it as a pivotal symbol of Zimbabwean history and resilience against imperialism.

“We are here to represent and support government programs that hold national significance,” Tshabangu affirmed, indicating a shift towards collaboration with the ruling party.

However, the CCC’s steering committee treasurer, Mbuso Siso, swiftly rebutted Tshabangu’s statements, asserting that the secretary-general’s declarations did not reflect the official stance of the party.

Siso clarified that Tshabangu’s suspension from the CCC remained in effect and disavowed any claims made on behalf of the party by him.

“His statements at the Pupu event were personal and do not represent the position of the CCC,” Siso declared, highlighting the internal discord within the opposition faction.

Since the tumultuous August 2023 elections, the CCC has splintered into multiple factions, with Tshabangu’s faction accused of exacerbating divisions within the party.

Tshabangu’s actions, including the recall of numerous elected representatives, have drawn criticism for allegedly facilitating ZANU PF’s consolidation of power.

The rift within the CCC underscores the challenges facing Zimbabwe’s opposition movements amid ongoing political turbulence and power struggles.

