Wicknell Chivhayo Strikes Again, Orders Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia To Go And See VICTOR

By Showbiz Reporter-Zanu PF apologist and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has offered a brand new car to the seasoned musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zacharia.

The senior lecturer, as he is called in the music cycle, recently posted a video showing off his old Mazda BT50 car being repaired at a makeshift garage in Harare before appealing for a car from Chivhayo.

Below is Chivhayo’s instructions to Madzibaba, ordering him to go and see Victor on Monday:

MONDAY MORNING MOTIVATION…I say very BIG congratulations to my brother in Christ , no one non other than the “SENIOR LECTURER” himself, MADZIBABA NICHOLAS ZACHARIAH…Your letter in response to my post was well received with thanks and content thereof respectfully noted…Ndinoti iyo MAZDA BT50 yedu yanga yakuti netsa iya mu zuva ra nhasi chairo chitsvagaiwo weku govera imimi se MUNHU MUKURU neku kurumidza ndapota PLEASE GO AND SEE VICTOR at EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP 29 Mazowe Street Cnr, Josiah Tongogara St , your brand spanking new 2024 TOYOTA FORTUNER 2,8d GD6 4X4 LUXURY is ready for collection…CHIPO CHINOUYA SE ROMBE CHAKA TUNGAMIRIRWA NA MARIA …Your participation , continued support at ZANU PF and other NATIONAL events throughout the years together with the significant and remarkable contribution you’ve made in the music industry will never be forgotten… Today i celebrate and appreciate you nekuti Takanzi se VATENDI chino tanga ITSITSI NE RUDO KOZOUYA KUNAMATA…Please enjoy your brand new car and always give thanks and praise up above…God is the GREATEST may you be blessed always MADZIBABA… ZANU PF CHIORORO…EDHUCHI…Edworks Edelivers… Edworks…2030 anenge aripo

