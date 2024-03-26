Divorced Chivhayo Reconciles With Sniper Storm

By A Correspondent| Fresh from the news of his break-up with wife Sonja, controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has smoked peace pipe with forgotten Zimdancehall chanter Sniper Storm who is now on his way to see Victor to collect his Mercedes Benz C200.

Sniper Storm became a subject of social media ridicule after begged Chivhayo for a car and it appears he did not shed his tears for nothing.

“Greetings @sir_wicknell, Chekutanga ndinotenda nebasa ramabata masvondo apfuura aya kuMasowe nekuvaiimbi muchitenda mabasa nekushanda neZanu PF 🙏🙏🙏 Ndaona mati Chirongwa chapera 🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️🙆‍♂️, asi…

“Nemashoko enyu ndotiwo “kana muchikwanisa muine zvamuchaita pamberi mundi rangarirewo” 🙏🙏🙏

“Basa ndenge ndichibata hangu over the years ndichifamba nawo musangano we Zanu PF from as early as I can remember during my music career,” wrote Sniper Storm.

In response, Chivhayo said he was persuaded by a certain woman not to ignore Sniper Storm’s message.

“A certain woman that I love with all my heart and have a lot of respect for called me last week and ordered me not to ignore this message by SNIPERSTORM…She also said she felt pitty for him the whole internet was laughing at him for asking…Nothing wrong in trying your luck and pamunoseka vamwe MWARI VANONZWA…Having said that TODAY it’s a big Congratulations to SNIPERSTORM… Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES see MADZIBABA CHIPAGA your Mercedes Benz C200 is ready for collection…Thank you for your immense contribution at our Zanu PF rallies for a very long time,” said Chivhayo.

Meanwhile, Chivhayo has not commented on his wife’s social media video where she announced that she had walked away from the flamboyant businessman.

