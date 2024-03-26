Gokwe Man Dies After Drinking Guchu

By Staff Reporter- A Gokwe man has died after he allegedly drank a sex-enhancing concoction that a traditional healer had given him.

The traditional healer, Macdonald Ndlovu (49) has since been arrested and will be charged with murder.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said on March 13 at around 8 AM, Chiedza Mdimuranwa (43) of Chireya Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe North allegedly left her husband, the now deceased Isaac Kabarapate at home while she went to attend her garden at a nearby Ume River.

“Mdimuranwa returned home at around 11 AM and was told by her daughter-in-law that Kabarapate was lying in the bush about 150 metres from their homestead complaining of stomach pains,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Mdimuranwa went to check on her husband who allegedly told her that he had gone to consult a traditional healer, Ndlovu for a sexual dysfunction.

“He further stated that the traditional healer gave him some herbs to drink after which he started feeling stomach pains and vomiting blood,” he said.

The following day at about 1 AM, Insp Mahoko said, Mdimuranwa and her husband’s brother took him to Chireya Mission Hospital since his condition was deteriorating.

“He died while on the way to the hospital,” Insp Mahoko said.

The matter was reported to police and the traditional healer was picked up by the police and is in custody as investigations continue.

Kabarapate’s body was taken to United Bulawayo Group of Hospitals for a post-mortem.

-State media

