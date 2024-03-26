Just In: Chivayo Buys Car For Sniper Storm

A certain woman that I love with all my heart and have a lot of respect for called me last week and ordered me not to ignore this message by SNIPERSTORM…

She also said she felt pitty for him the whole internet was laughing at him for asking…Nothing wrong in trying your luck and pamunoseka vamwe MWARI VANONZWA…Having said that TODAY it’s a big Congratulations to SNIPERSTORM… Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES see MADZIBABA CHIPAGA your Mercedes Benz C200 is ready for collection…Thank you for your immense contribution at our Zanu PF rallies for a very long time. Please enjoy your new car. GOD BLESS YOU… ZANU PF CHIORORO…EDELIVERS… EDHUCHI…EDWORKS…2030 ANENGE ARIPO… Sir Wicknell Chivayo

