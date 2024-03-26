Unopfeka Hembe Dzebhero: Angry Chivayo Slams Socialite Shadaya

By A Correspondent

Wounded Zanu PF activist and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has strongly rebuked socialite Taona Shadaya Knight and popular social media figure Tatelicious for interfering in his personal matters.

In a statement released on Monday, Chivayo criticized Shadaya and Tatelicious for attempting to tarnish his reputation.

However, Chivayo’s wife dropped a bombshell on the same day, revealing that they were no longer together, lending credence to claims made by both Tatelicious and Shadaya about the businessman’s romantic issues.

In his statement, Chivayo addressed the rumors circulating about his alleged romantic involvement with Mihlali Ndamase and Mazvi, stating categorically that he does not know either of these women personally or through any business associates.

He attributed these baseless rumors to an attention-seeking blogger known as @TheInstigator on X, who fabricated the story out of jealousy after Chivayo flaunted his latest purchase of a 2024 Rolls Royce Spectre on social media.

While acknowledging that his opulent lifestyle makes him susceptible to trending for any reason on social media, Chivayo strongly condemned those who intentionally deceive their followers by spreading false stories for content creation.

He emphasized that he is a proud father of two children and a successful businessman with an impeccable reputation, and he has no intention of pursuing a relationship with either of the alleged ladies or anyone else.

Chivayo expressed empathy for Mihlali and Mazvi, the women falsely implicated in the rumors, and extended his apologies to them, their families, friends, and partners for any distress caused.

Addressing @TheInstigator, Tatelicious, and Shadaya, Chivayo urged them to consider the consequences of spreading falsehoods on people’s relationships, reputations, and future opportunities.

He emphasized his commitment to focusing on his business endeavors and ensuring his bank balance surpasses those who propagate fake controversies and nonsensical lies.

In conclusion, Chivayo reiterated his dedication to closing significant deals worldwide and maintaining a prosperous financial standing, despite the efforts of individuals seeking to undermine him with false allegations.

