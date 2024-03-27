Another WestProp Boss Grabs Top Business Network Post

By Business Reporter- Wesprop chief finance officer Mr Simbarashe Kadye has been appointed the President of the Zimbabwe CEO Network with a mandate to steer the network “through a rapidly evolving industry landscape”.

CEO Network executive director Dr Tafadzwa Matsika made the announcement through a letter to Mr Kadye.

Mr Simbarashe Kadye

“I am thrilled to inform you that, after careful consideration and an extensive search process, the members of the network and clients have selected you as the new Zimbabwe CEO Network President because of “your proven leadership skills, vast experience in the industry, and innovative vision”.

He challenged Mr Kadye to use the skills to revitalise the organization as the appointment “comes at a crucial time as we navigate through a rapidly evolving industry landscape”.

Mr Kadye was appointed owing to his “deep understanding of market dynamics, together with your strategic mindset”.

He has been tasked to enhance the network’s image and professional outlook, drive business development and ensure high standards of service delivery.

We have no doubt that your expertise and commitment to excellence will strengthen.

The Zimbabwe CEO Network is the leading networking platform for industry players.

He accepted the challenge and promised to be a team player in achieving the set targets.

