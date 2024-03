Mahere Keeps Crushing ZANU In The Corrupt Courts As Chamisa Fails At Every Stage

Fadzai Mehere keeps defeating ZANU in the corrupt courts as @nelsonchamisa loses at every stage and Hopewell says she’s not military intelligence so Chamisa must trust her.

