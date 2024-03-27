Mambo Dhuterere ‘Rejects’ Wicknell Chivhayo Car

By Showbiz Reporter- Gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, real name Darlington Mutseta, has denied requesting a car from Zanu PF supporter Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo is on a spree of ‘gifting’ lavish cars to musicians without restraint.

On Monday, March 25, Chivayo presented musician Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria with a brand-new Toyota Fortuner.

In response, Mambo Dhuterere praised Zakaria for maintaining composure even after Chivayo publicly criticized him. Chivayo had accused Zakaria of interfering in his spending decisions by requesting a car. Mambo Dhuterere posted on Facebook:

If we could be humble sa Nicholas Zakaria and Khiama Boys and acknowledge even ndichiti handina kuresva the other person anogona asina kundinzwisisa.

Sir Wicknell netoshi yaitaurwa still choose happy ending 😄 l need that ability to ignore all negativity and focus…. This one got me,l did celebrate all gifts to the fullest but iyi ine big lesson kwandiri.l wasn’t humble and focus till now.

Nevertheless, certain social media users perceived Mambo Dhuterere’s Monday post as an indirect plea for a car from Chivayo.

In a Facebook post this Tuesday evening, Mambo Dhuterere asserted that it would be inappropriate for him to seek a car from Chivayo.

He cited the kindness he has received from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family.

Within the same post, Mambo Dhuterere disclosed that he battled illness for several months.

Additionally, he had substantial interactions with the First Lady and her twin sons, Sean and Collins.

Furthermore, Mambo Dhuterere said he received generous compensation for creating ZANU PF jingles leading up to the August 2023 harmonized elections. He wrote:

Hanzi Mambo vakumbira pa chikuru 😄 Truly speaking l will be so, so ungrateful. We were paid 10 times mari yanga tachaja kusvika kumuridzi wema beat.. l heard he bought himself and the guy waakauya naye new cars,ini ndoo pane yandakatengera madam combi.Astrue Muziq bought his first ever car from that,the deal was 1 jingle but we end up tavapa 2 to show our gratitude & report ikauya ichiti the bonus ndoo favourite ya H.E😄..

l haven’t been feeling well for a while and they have been taking care of bills kumba neku chipatara from 3 months b4 elections till now which wasn’t part of the deal but from their hearts…imagine receiving call from First Lady asking mwanangu how are you? Come kumba for dinner when free messages from Sean & Collins,morning my brother, evening my brother… kukumbira mota will be so selfish.

ZANU Pf nor Sir Wicknell is owing us nothing! Kutipa mota will entirely from moyo wavo it’s not a must, l don’t think pane anyone from my team anga gunu’nuna kana aripo ngaataure akazvimiririra.. some might not like my decision doing jingles for politics but believe me the guys l worked with were so loving and caring to the whole crew, still being concerned several months after.

