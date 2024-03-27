Red Card For Mapeza As Warriors Lose

Warriors stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi has blasted the referees that took charge in Tuesday’s match against Kenya in the Four-Nation Tournament.

Zimbabwe lost the match 3-1 following some controversial calls including the denied penalty appeal and a straight red card to coach Norman Mapeza.

Speaking after the match, Munetsi called on authorities to prioritise the introduction of VAR as solution to errors being made by the referees.

“I think some of the decisions by the referee were not good so I think you guys [Journalists] should be interviewing these referees.

“I think we have to be fair in Africa maybe bringing VAR to check these things, we are professionals and where we play there’s fairness not what we do in Africa so this affects our commitment.”

The loss saw Zimbabwe finishing second at the invitational mini-tournament.

