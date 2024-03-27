Warriors To Play World Cup Qualifiers On Foreign Soil

THE Zimbabwe Warriors are set to play their next World Cup qualifiers in June on foreign soil amid revelations that the National Sports Stadium and Rufaro Stadium will not be ready to host international matches.

The stadia crisis is also expected to affect Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos who will represent Zimbabwe in Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competitions.

For the second time, the Zimbabwe Warriors will fulfil their World Cup assignment on foreign soil after the local football mother body (ZIFA) failed to invite CAF inspectors to assess the National Sports and Rufaro stadium on time.

Speaking on the sidelines of a stakeholder engagement in Bulawayo this Sunday, ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa said they are already working on plan B to host the matches in neighbouring countries.

“We are in a serious crisis given the time frames. We have since started finding an alternative venue and we will inform the nation on the outcome,” said ZIFA Normalisation Committee chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa.

Mutasa said the stadia crisis can only be solved through a multi-stakeholder approach, “Most of the facilities are council owned and given council problems, it will be difficulty to see local authorities give priority to stadium facilities, hence we have advised local teams to reach out to councils and acquire land for stadium construction.”

The crisis is likely to affect Ngezi Platinum Stars, who are scheduled to play in the CAF Champions League and Dynamos, who have CAF Confederation Cup assignments on the horizon.

Zimbabwe played two of their opening World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria at Huye stadium in Rwanda.

ZBC News

