Wicknell Chivhayo Divorce Drama, Details Emerge

By Showbiz Reporter-Controversial tycoon Wicknell Chivhayo finds himself in the throes of a tumultuous divorce saga, with potentially millions of dollars and properties hanging in the balance as his estranged wife, Sonja, unveils the unravelling of their once high-profile union.

The union, sealed in 2017 with a reported bride price of US$50,000, now faces the scrutiny of legal battles and financial negotiations as the couple parts ways after seven years.

Taking to Instagram, Sonja disclosed the dissolution of their marriage, indicating that the separation would soon be formalized, possibly on the first of May.

She expressed gratitude for the support received and affirmed her commitment to co-parenting their children.

With the impending divorce looming, questions arise about the division of assets.

Legal experts suggest that despite Zimbabwean law typically enforcing marriages out of community of property, Sonja may be entitled to a substantial claim based on assets acquired during their marriage.

The intricacies of asset ownership and partnership roles come into play, potentially leading to a significant settlement for Sonja.

Drawing parallels to high-profile divorces globally, such as Melinda Gates’ $76 billion settlement from Bill Gates and MacKenzie Bezos’ $38 billion settlement from Jeff Bezos, the financial stakes of Chivhayo’s divorce saga are palpable.

In past divorce cases like that in South Africa, where a wife claimed R95,000 monthly maintenance and millions towards legal costs, or in Australia, where a wife sought substantial support and property settlements, the gravity of marital dissolution’s financial aftermath is evident.

As the Chivhayo divorce drama unfolds, all eyes are on the impending legal battles and the potential division of assets, marking a significant chapter in the tumultuous personal life of the controversial businessman.

-Online

