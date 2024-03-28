Bikita Minerals Beats Caps United

Spread the love

Bikita Minerals Shock Caps United in Latest Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League Clash

By Sports Reporter | In an electrifying match that had soccer fans on the edge of their seats, Bikita Minerals managed a stunning upset against CAPS United, securing a narrow 1-0 victory. The match, which concluded with CAPS United unable to equalize, saw C. Makambira scoring the decisive goal at the 28th minute, sending shockwaves through the league and beyond.

Elsewhere in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, a nail-biting standoff between Arenel and Herentals ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving both teams searching for answers 76 minutes in. Meanwhile, FC Platinum and Chicken Inn battled it out to a 2-2 stalemate. FC Platinum’s goals came from L. Mhlanga and J. Mutudza, while Chicken Inn fought back with goals from Mangaira and Charamba, making for a thrilling encounter.

ZPC Kariba and Ngezi Platinum also faced off, with neither team managing to break the deadlock, resulting in a 0-0 draw. In a dramatic finish, Green Fuel and TelOne concluded their match in a 1-1 draw, with a late red card for TelOne’s goalkeeper, Matriples Mleya, adding to the drama.

As the league progresses, Manica Diamonds and Chegutu Pirates are yet to complete their match, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.

The day’s matches have undoubtedly reshaped the landscape of the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League, with Bikita Minerals’ surprise victory over CAPS United being the highlight. Soccer enthusiasts can stay updated.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...