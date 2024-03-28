Football Action Returns To Rufaro

Rufaro Stadium will host four games in five days after the Harare venue got approved to hold the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games.

The ground passed inspection on Wednesday ahead of the matchday three games.

However, renovations, which have been going on for a year now, will continue while the games are being held there.

The first top-flight game at the venue in three seasons will see CAPS United hosting Bikita Minerals this afternoon at 3 pm CAT.

The second match is on Good Friday between Yadah and Dynamos.

Yadah have adopted Rufaro Stadium as their home ground, while waiting for their Heart Stadium to be cleared.

On Easter Sunday, CAPS United will return to the venue to host Arenel Movers.

