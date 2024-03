Mnangagwa Expels Senior Party Official

Spread the love

Former Mutare North MP Batsirayi Pemhenayi expelled from Zanu PF by the Politburo.

Manicaland Province Chairwoman Happiness Nyakuedzwa suspended for 2yrs.

Kudzi Chipanga re-admitted into the Party and now can contest for any position.

Source : Zanu PF

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...