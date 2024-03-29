Bosso Face Simba Bhora

BULAWAYO giants, Highlanders, are taking a cautious approach ahead of their home tie against ambitious Simba Bhora this Friday.

Premier Soccer League action returns this week after the international break with match day three and four fixtures on the cards in a bumper Easter programme.

Match day three fixtures are pencilled for Thursday and Friday, while match day four fixtures are scheduled for the weekend.

Having started their campaign well under Coach Kelvin Kaindu who is back at Highlanders, Bosso are already warming up to their home tie against ambitious Simba Bhora who have made their intentions clear this season.

“Our preparations have been going on well. We had to utilise the international break to work on a few shortcomings that we noticed from our two games. We played a friendly match with our development side and we are sure from what we saw we are heading somewhere.

“It is difficult to face a side which has made its ambition clear but we will treat them with respect. So far we cannot say we have seen the strengths and success of the team we have scored three goals but the bad part is we are conceding but we will come out right,” said Highlanders head coach, Kelvin Kaindu.

Action, however, starts on Thursday, when CAPS United clash with new boys, Bikita Minerals, at Rufaro Stadium, Arenel Movers have a date with Herentals at Luveve, while FC Platinum host Chicken Inn at Mandava.

ZPC Kariba and Ngezi Platinum Stars lock horns at Nyamhunga, Green Fuel host TelOne at the Green Fuel Arena and Manica Diamonds entertain Chegutu Pirates at Sakubva Stadium.

On Friday, Hwange hosts Bulawayo Chiefs at the Colliery as Yadah squares off with Dynamos at the ceremonial home of football, Rufaro Stadium.

Matchday four fixtures are pencilled for Sunday when Chegutu Pirates host Green Fuel at Baobab, Chicken Inn face ZPC Kariba at Luveve, Herentals date FC Platinum at Nyamhunga and CAPS United square off with Arenel at Rufaro stadium.

On Easter Monday, Simba Bhora hosts Hwange at Wadzanai Stadium as TelOne face Highlanders at Bata Stadium.

Defending champions, Ngezi Platinum entertain Manica Diamonds at Baobab with Bulawayo Chiefs hosting Yadah at Luveve.

The fixture between Bikita Minerals and Dynamos concludes match day four fixtures on Monday.

