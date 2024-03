Chipanga Bounces Back

Former Mutare North MP Batsirayi Pemhenayi expelled from Zanu PF by the Politburo.

Manicaland Province Chairwoman Happiness Nyakuedzwa suspended for 2yrs.

Kudzi Chipanga re-admitted into the Party and now can contest for any position.

Source : Zanu PF

