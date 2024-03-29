DeMbare, Ngezi To Play International Matches Outside Country?

The Zimbabwe national team will be forced to find a neutral venue again when the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games resume in June.

The Warriors hosted their first home game in Rwanda last November after CAF condemned all the local stadiums due to their sub-standard conditions.

With little progress made on renovating the grounds thus far, ZIFA Nomalisation Committee president Lincoln Mutasa has revealed that they have already started looking for a stadium outside the country to host the upcoming international games.

The stadium crisis is also expected to affect Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos who will represent Zimbabwe in Confederation of African Football (CAF) club competitions.

“We are in a serious crisis given the time frames. We have since started finding an alternative venue and we will inform the nation on the outcome,” Mutasa said, as cited by ZBC.

The chairman added: “Most of the facilities are council owned and given council problems, it will be difficulty to see local authorities give priority to stadium facilities, hence we have advised local teams to reach out to councils and acquire land for stadium construction.”

The Warriors will face Lesotho and South African in their next World Cup Qualifiers.

