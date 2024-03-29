More Details On Limpopo Horrific Crash

South Africa- An eight-year-old girl survived the Limpopo bus crash that killed 45 people on the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

The accident happened after the bus lost control, plunged off a bridge, and caught fire.

The pilgrims were travelling to St Engenas ZCC for the Easter conference.

The eight-year-old girl, who survived, sustained some injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The pilgrims were travelling from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria outside Polokwane.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the crash site and expressed her sadness on the bus crash.

“A bus that was pulling a trailer went over the bridge down into the rocky river and it had about 45 occupants only one eight-year-old girl survived she was transported to the hospital a lady was airlifted and could not make it these were the people that were travelling from Gaborone Botswana to the church Moria.”

