Top Yesteryear Drama Actress Dies

By Showbiz Reporter- A renowned yesteryear actress, Stella January, has died.

January, who founded the Mufakose Film Society celebrated for her iconic role in the drama Yellow Card, also graced other notable productions, including Mawoko Matema (where she portrayed the character of Mai Mufundisi), Tangled, Gringo the Troublemaker, Ndafunga Kure, and Chipo.

Tragically, January’s battle with cancer came to an end on a sombre Wednesday night. She had been grappling with the illness since February 2023, following an operation at Karanda Hospital.

Her younger sister, Cecilia Zimbanje, confirmed the heartbreaking news to NewsDay Life & Style.

Actor Blessing Chimhowa, popularly known as Mbudzi Yadhura, told ZBC Newsthat January was one of the most underrated actresses of his generation. He said:

I am not mourning, we are celebrating the footprints left by Stella. She was one of the most underrated actresses of our generation.

She worked hard with so many people in so many productions but she did not manage to get her flowers. We celebrate her life and her footprints.

As friends, family, and fellow artists gather at 23 Nzou Street, Mufakose, Harare, they remember January’s immense contributions to the arts.

Tomorrow, she will find her final resting place at Glenforest.

