Zanu PF Goons Walk Scot-free After Killing Opposition Activist

By A Correspondent

In a chilling display of unequal justice, Zanu PF supporters implicated in the brutal killing of opposition activist Tinashe Chitsunge have reportedly been set free, sparking outrage and condemnation across Zimbabwe.

The stark disparity in treatment between political factions highlights deep-seated issues within the country’s judicial system and raises serious concerns about the rule of law.

The tragic incident, which occurred last year, saw Chitsunge, a dedicated member of the opposition, fall victim to violence allegedly perpetrated by Zanu PF loyalists.

Despite the heinous nature of the crime, those responsible have seemingly evaded accountability, prompting widespread disbelief and anger among Zimbabweans who demand justice and equality before the law.

Prominent opposition activist Stephen Sarkozy Chuma expressed his dismay over the apparent double standard, emphasizing the stark contrast in how individuals affiliated with Zanu PF and those associated with opposition movements are treated by the authorities.

Chuma’s statement encapsulates the frustration felt by many who perceive a systemic bias favoring the ruling party:

“Surely there is justice for ZANU PF and justice for opposition.”

The glaring inconsistency in the dispensation of justice is further underscored by past cases, such as that of Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama, who languished in Chikurubi Prison for over eight years on what they claimed were trumped-up charges related to the death of a police officer.

Their prolonged incarceration stands in stark contrast to the swift release of the alleged perpetrators in the Chitsunge case, casting a shadow of doubt on the impartiality and integrity of Zimbabwe’s legal system.

Chuma highlighted the glaring disparity, drawing attention to the stark contrast in treatment between opposition members and those affiliated with the ruling party:

“Tungamirai Madzokere and Last Maengahama spent more than 8 years at Chikurubi on false allegations that they killed a police officer. Now we hear 13 ZANU PF thugs who murdered Tinashe Chitsunge have already been freed.”

The implications of such unequal treatment extend far beyond the confines of individual cases, striking at the heart of Zimbabwe’s democracy and the principles of justice and accountability.

A judiciary perceived as biased or compromised erodes public trust and undermines the very foundations of a functioning society, fostering resentment, instability, and a culture of impunity.

Calls for reform and transparency within Zimbabwe’s legal apparatus are growing louder, with civil society organizations, human rights advocates, and concerned citizens demanding concrete action to address systemic flaws and ensure that the rule of law applies equally to all.

Without meaningful steps to rectify these injustices and uphold the principles of fairness and equality, Zimbabwe risks further erosion of its democratic institutions and the perpetuation of a cycle of impunity and injustice.

As Zimbabweans grapple with the sobering reality of unequal justice, the fate of Tinashe Chitsunge serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for reform and accountability.

Until justice is truly blind to political affiliation and status, the promise of a democratic and equitable Zimbabwe will remain elusive.

