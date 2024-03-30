Chris Mutsvangwa After Bouncing Back Keeps Nibbling Lips And Scratching Collar When Praising Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZANU PF Spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa’s body language was louder than his voice when he kept nibbling his lips and scratching his shirt after laughing praises of his boss, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

”And the fact that Zimbabwe has been at the centre of assaults by neo colonial Powers for more than two decades is now becoming a source of great pride and inspiration to the other African countries…

“…and the Star of Zimbabwe, the Star of our president comrade, ED Mnangagwa continues to rise among his peers, both in SADC, but also in the fellow sub regional organisations, as well as the African union, and even all the way to the United Nations. There is increasing appreciation of the correctness of the policies, which Zimbabwe has pursued in the second Republic, in giving Zimbabwe a resilient economy which is now taking full advantage of our bountiful resources.

Chris Mutsvangwa in Wednesday

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...