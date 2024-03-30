Dr Mavaza Says: Chamisa Has Destroyed Democracy

The State of The Opposition in Zimbabwe: Chamisa’s Disservice to Democracy

By Dr. Masimba Mavaza | Democracy thrives on choice and the liberty to select a government, signifying that the legislature, responsible for law-making, must allow a diversity of views. These views should include those from government benches—who may propose procedural variations—and those opposing the government’s policy directions, ensuring that lawfully elected representatives can present and discuss alternative policy options, even if not in power.

Such political entities within a legislature are termed the opposition, encompassing parties outside the government. The leader of the largest opposition party typically becomes the Leader of the Opposition. Democracies have long accepted that opposition can be constructive and loyal to the country without violating the constitution.

A viable and strong opposition is crucial for constructive challenges to any ruling party. However, the political opposition in Zimbabwe appears to be in disarray. Prior to and during the elections, there were concerns about the opposition’s state, notably its lack of direction, constitution, and manifesto. Chamisa dismissed advice to organize, preferring to label his disorder “strategic ambiguity.” His refusal to introspect post-election has led to predictable consequences for his unstructured and rule-less party.

Approximately 18 months post-election, Chamisa is witnessing the collapse of his chaotic efforts. He became notably the first leader to abandon his own debacle, followed by Lady Mahere of Mount Pleasant, whose departure was met with relief.

Chamisa and Mahere attributed parliamentary recalls to “infiltration,” refusing to acknowledge the chaos stemming from running a party without structure or rules. This lack of governance led to disorder and the emergence of at least four feuding factions within the CCC.

A few former student activists, including Ostalos Siziba, followed Chamisa into what they term the Blue Movement, holding sporadic meetings in an attempt at organization.

Chamisa’s failure to learn from basic lessons of accountability and improvement reflects in his political journey. After inheriting Tsvangirai’s MDC and subsequently forming the CCC, his leadership has consistently led to organizational failure, with attempts now being made to form another movement.

On 25 March 2024, Chamisa’s choice of a yellow tie, as seen on social media, suggests a lingering interest in the CCC, despite his efforts with the Blue Movement. His actions depict a tendency to shift blame rather than accept responsibility.

In conclusion, the opposition in Zimbabwe has dwindled to a few online activists, with the true essence of the country’s freedom—rooted in sacrifice—remaining undiminished by baseless accusations.

