62 Injured In Bus Accident Along Mutare-Masvingo Road

By A Correspondent| A Passion Link Coaches bus carrying 72 passengers veered off the road along the Mutare-Masvingo Road, resulting in injuries to 62 individuals.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accident, which occurred at the 119 kilometre peg, causing the bus to overturn and land on its roof.

The bus, which was reportedly packed with passengers, experienced a sudden deviation from its course, swerving to the left before ultimately overturning.

According to the ZRP report, emergency responders promptly attended to the scene, transporting the injured victims to Birchenough Bridge Hospital for urgent medical attention. Thankfully, medical personnel were able to provide necessary treatment, leading to the subsequent discharge of the injured individuals.

“The ZRP confirms a road traffic accident in which 62 people were injured when a Passion Link Coaches bus with 72 passengers veered off the road to the left before overturning and landing on its roof at the 119 kilometre peg along Mutare –Masvingo Road on 01/04/24 early in the morning. The injured victims were referred to Birchenough Bridge Hospital where they were treated and discharged,” police said.

