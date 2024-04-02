Biti, Welshman Persuade Chamisa To Come Back As The Going Gets Tough

By Political Reporter-Sengezo Tshabangu handlers Tendai Biti and Welshman Ncube are said to be meeting with Nelson Chamisa for a possible reunion.

Bulawayo mayor David Coltart acknowledged the disarray within the opposition, advocating for a departure from personality-driven politics and urging reconciliation among key figures to effectively challenge Zanu PF’s dominance.

He emphasised the necessity of unity in confronting Zimbabwe’s political challenges, underscoring the complexity of the current opposition landscape.

On the other hand, allies of Nelson Chamisa are reportedly vying for prominent positions within the yet-to-be-disclosed movement.

This development comes in the wake of the destabilisation caused by the contentious recall of elected representatives following the 2023 elections.

Chamisa’s departure from the CCC in January, citing alleged infiltration by Zanu PF, triggered a scramble for power within the opposition ranks. With self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu wresting control of the party and initiating recalls of legislators and councillors, Chamisa distanced himself from any specific opposition faction or movement.

Nevertheless, key figures close to Chamisa, notably Amos Chibaya and Gift Siziba, have been actively rallying support under the banner of the Blue Movement.

The mobilisation efforts, particularly in selecting grassroots leaders for the movement, have led to internal divisions.

According to insider sources, the selection process for grassroots leaders has encountered disputes, with some individuals imposing themselves into positions of authority.

The grassroots members are demanding a more inclusive approach to selecting local leaders, highlighting tensions within the burgeoning movement.

While declining to comment on the alleged infighting, Gift Siziba emphasised the overwhelming support for Chamisa among grassroots supporters, citing a fervent desire to combat dictatorship and champion democracy.

Despite the anticipation surrounding the new movement, specifics regarding its launch remain undisclosed.

Siziba emphasised the focus on building a mass movement and organising at the grassroots level to address longstanding electoral challenges in Zimbabwe.

Recent attempts to organise rallies, however, faced obstacles, with a planned event in Mukoba constituency being banned by police.

